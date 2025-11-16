 West Bengal: MBBS Student Detained By NIA In Uttar Dinajpur On Terror Link Suspicion, Released After Questioning
An MBBS student, Janisur Alam from Uttar Dinajpur, was detained by the NIA on suspicion of terror links while returning from a wedding. After questioning at the NIA's Siliguri office, he was released, with his mobile phone seized. Authorities are investigating possible connections to the recent Delhi blast. Family members deny the allegations, describing him as studious and law-abiding.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
West Bengal: MBBS Student Detained By NIA In Uttar Dinajpur On Terror Link Suspicion, Released After Questioning | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: An MBBS student, who was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district for his alleged links to terror outfits, was released on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Janisur Alam alias Nisar Alam, an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Haryana, and resident of Ludhiana with ancestral roots in Konal village near Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur, was picked up from the Surjapur Bazar area on Friday morning, he said.

Alam was "detained" from the Surjapur Bazar area in Uttar Dinajpur while returning from a wedding ceremony at his ancestral home, on suspicion of alleged terror links by sleuths of the NIA, he said.

"He had travelled to his ancestral home with his mother and sister to attend a relative's wedding. Officers of the NIA intercepted him on his way back, after tracking his movements through mobile-tower location data," the officer said.

Later, on Saturday evening, the accused student, who was questioned at the NIA's Siliguri office, was released, he said.

"He was released after questioning. His mobile phone has been seized, and told to be present if summoned again by the probe agency," the officer said.

"A few days ago, there was a wedding in the family, and Alam had come home to attend the event," he said, adding, they were suspecting his involvement in activities related to the recent Delhi blast.

However, the NIA was yet to provide detailed information on his alleged links.

Another officer earlier stated that Alam was also seen "loitering suspiciously" near a station in the area before being detained.

"During questioning, he allegedly attempted to flee, following which he was taken into custody," a source in the central probe agency said.

"We are yet to establish whether he has any direct connection with the Delhi blast. Digital devices and documents were seized from his possession," he said.

Relatives and family members said Alam was a quiet, studious individual.

"He was a very calm and a polite young man, always busy with studies and showing no interest in anything else. To think that he could be connected to an explosion is simply unbelievable," Alam's uncle said.

His mother claimed that her son has always been law-abiding, and the allegations against him were beyond comprehension.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

