Indore News: High Court Petition Delays Christian College Land Takeover

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration’s move to take possession of 1.702 hectares of land belonging to Christian College was postponed on Wednesday.

It was stated that the Christian College administration has approached the High Court against the district administration’s verdict terminating the lease agreement with the college.

As per the schedule, the district administration was to take possession of the 1.702 hectares of land on Wednesday following the cancellation of the lease. Meanwhile, the college management filed a petition seeking urgent hearing before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court..

The district administration will decide on the future course of action regarding possession of the land only after the High Court hearing of the petition filed by the college management through advocate Ajay Bagadia.

The college management has claimed that the institution is currently operating in accordance with the lease terms, with around 2,500 students enrolled. The hospital run by the college is also continuing its operations.

It may be pointed out that Collector Shivam Verma cancelled the 138-year-old lease agreement earlier this month after it was found that the college administration was attempting to construct a commercial complex on the Christian College land.