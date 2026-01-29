 Indore News: High Court Petition Delays Christian College Land Takeover
The district administration’s plan to take possession of 1.702 hectares of Christian College land was delayed after the college filed a petition in the High Court challenging the termination of its 138-year-old lease. The college, serving around 2,500 students and operating its hospital, claims it is following lease terms. Possession will be considered only after the court hearing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: High Court Petition Delays Christian College Land Takeover | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration’s move to take possession of 1.702 hectares of land belonging to Christian College was postponed on Wednesday.

It was stated that the Christian College administration has approached the High Court against the district administration’s verdict terminating the lease agreement with the college.

As per the schedule, the district administration was to take possession of the 1.702 hectares of land on Wednesday following the cancellation of the lease. Meanwhile, the college management filed a petition seeking urgent hearing before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court..

The district administration will decide on the future course of action regarding possession of the land only after the High Court hearing of the petition filed by the college management through advocate Ajay Bagadia.

The college management has claimed that the institution is currently operating in accordance with the lease terms, with around 2,500 students enrolled. The hospital run by the college is also continuing its operations.

article-image

It may be pointed out that Collector Shivam Verma cancelled the 138-year-old lease agreement earlier this month after it was found that the college administration was attempting to construct a commercial complex on the Christian College land.

