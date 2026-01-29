Bhopal News: UADD Mulls Robotic, Trenchless Technology To Spot Pipeline Leakages

Bhopal News: UADD Mulls Robotic, Trenchless Tech To Spot Pipeline Leakages |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the aftermath of Bhagirathpura water contamination in Indore, the Directorate of Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD) is considering modern ways to detect leakages in water supply pipelines and repair them promptly.

A senior officer said trenchless technology will be used to locate underground pipeline leaks without digging up the entire line. This approach could save both time and money, allowing repair work to start quickly.

Similarly, robotic technology envisions using robots inside pipelines to detect and repair leakages. The robot can travel several kilometers within the water supply pipeline and pinpoint the exact location of the leak. “The robot can cover vast distances inside the pipeline,” sources said. Like trenchless technology, this method avoids excavation.

A third measure involves GIS technology to identify intersection points between water supply and sewage pipelines. This helps prevent contaminated water from spreading far and allows fast repairs.

The department is expected to issue a tender soon for implementing these modern leakage detection technologies.

Water testing kits distributed

After the Bhagirathpura contamination incident, UADD distributed water testing kits to all 413 Urban Local Bodies in the state. Around 4,000 water-related complaints were received through Jal Sunwai, with 99% already resolved.