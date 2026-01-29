 Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Youth Held With 5 Grams Of MD Drugs, SUV; Links With High-Profile Drug Rackets Under Scanner
Koh-e-Fiza police arrested 19-year-old Ali Asgar Jafri and seized 5 grams of MD drugs, an iPhone-11 and an SUV. Acting on a tip-off, police caught him while allegedly negotiating a deal near a private hospital. The drugs, worth Rs 25,000, were packed in sachets. He is an addict and is being probed for links to high-profile drug rackets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
Bhopal News: 19-Year-Old Youth Held With 5 Grams Of MD Drugs, SUV; Links With High-Profile Drug Rackets Under Scanner | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old drug peddler and seized 5 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

The arrested youth is himself a drug addict and was involved in its peddling for the past some time. He is being questioned further to ascertain links with drug rackets busted earlier, police officials said.

Police officials said that police team received a tip off about a youth sitting in a SUV near a private hospital and was negotiating a drug deal over the phone. A police team raided the spot but the suspect identified as Ali Asgar Jafri (19), a resident of Kohefiza, attempted to flee after stepping out of the car. However, cops apprehended him after a chase.

During the search, police recovered a total of 5 grams of MD powder packed in five small sachets valued at Rs 25,000. An iPhone-11 and the four-wheeler allegedly used for trafficking were also seized. A case has been registered against him under NDPS Act.

Drugs used at clubs, parties

Police officials said that the accused belongs to a well-off family. He first consumed drugs while attending club parties with friends and later became an addict. He procured the MD powder for party use. Police also confirmed that he has a prior case of assault registered against him. Police officials suspect that Ali may have links with drug rackets busted earlier.

