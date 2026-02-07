 What Is Mumbai's Flower Show Held By BMC Every Year? Here's To Know Everything About This Bloom Festival
This year, the City of Dreams (Mumbai) is celebrating the 29th edition of the festival. The festival ceremony was held on the morning of February 6. Over the past 28 years, the festival has been held in Byculla's Veeramata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden. Approximately 5,000 plants are showcased at the event.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Mumbai's Flower Show | FPJ/Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai Flower Festival is held every year, which is organised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and this year the city is celebrating the 29th Flower Show, which has commenced from February 6 to 8 in Byculla's Veeramata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo. The three-day festival, which is organised by BMC and the Tree Authority, opens daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Keep on reading to know everything about this colourful festival.

Mumbai Flower Show: The 29th edition

This year, the City of Dreams (Mumbai) is celebrating the 29th edition of the festival. The festival ceremony was held on the morning of February 6. Over the past 28 years, the festival has been held in Byculla's Veeramata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden. Approximately 5,000 plants are showcased at the event. In this bloom festival the visitors and tourist gets an opportunity to see a wide range of vibrant floral plants, medical plants, ornamental species, seasonal flowers and fruit saplings.

Mumbai Flower Show

Mumbai Flower Show | X/@mybmc

Mumbai Flower Show: Musical theme

The BMC organises this festival every year on a theme. The theme for this year is 'musical instruments.' The festival displays replicas of musical instruments made of colorful flowers. Because this year's theme is based on musical instruments, the garden features a variety of musical instruments. A portrait of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, crafted from decorative stones, has also been made. Replicas of musical instruments such as flute, tabla, veena, sitar, mridang, guitar, peti, taal, clarinet, trumpet, and saxophone have been crafted using vibrant flowers and leaves.

Mumbai Flower Show

Mumbai Flower Show | X/@mybmc

Workshops and gardening

Alongside the plant exhibition and musical instruments, the festival also features multiple stalls. These stalls include horticultural products, fertilisers, gardening tools, and workshops. Talking about the workshop, it offers guidance on horticulture, plant maintenance, and the suitable kind and amount of fertiliser to apply. The workshops intend to provide practical knowledge to both beginner and experienced gardeners. The BMC has urged residents to visit the festival, which is free of cost.

