'English Language Will Never Be Part Of RSS But...': Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At RSS Centenary Event In Mumbai

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said English will not become part of the Sangh’s core working methodology as it is not an Indian language. Speaking at the RSS centenary event in Mumbai, he clarified that English is used when necessary, but the organisation has no conflict with any language. He also backed Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, February 8, said that the English language will not become part of the Sangh’s core working methodology as it is not an Indian language. His remarks came while addressing the second day of the RSS centenary celebrations at Mumbai's Nehru Centre in Worli.

The RSS chief added that, "However, where English is necessary, we use it there. We do not have any fight with any language. We want to remain what we are." The second day of the 100-year celebration event witnessed the presence of several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and Madhur Bhandarkar, among others.

Bharat Ratna For Veer Savarkar

During his address, the RSS Chief also added that conferring the Bharat Ratna to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar would enhance the prestige of the country’s highest civilian award.

'Ready to step down if Sangh asks me to do so'

Bhagwat also added that Sangh has asked him to continue working despite his age, while stressing that he would step down from the post whenever the organisation directs him to do so.

While responding to questions during an interactive session with attendees at a programme to mark the RSS centenary, he said, "There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post."

"I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

