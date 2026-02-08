Mumbai: VBA Workers Storm, Vandalise Sushil Raheja Office In Chembur After No Arrest In Alleged Caste Abuse Case - VIDEO

Mumbai: VBA Workers Vandalise Builder Sushil Raheja’s Chembur Office For Abusing Marathi Employee & Passing Caste-Based Remark; Video Viral |

Mumbai: Workers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) vandalised the office of builder Sushil Raheja in Mumbai's Chembur after he was accused of abusing a Marathi employee. The video surfacing on social media showed a group of party workers, including a woman, entering the empty office premises and damaging property using hockey sticks. The office was being ransacked as no action was taken against Sushil Raheja despite a case being registered at the Govandi police station for his caste-based remarks.

What is the case about?

The incident of abuse by Raheja over the Marathi employee took place at the Raheja office located on Dr C G Gidwani Road in Chembur. The complainant, a peon employed at the office, alleged that he was verbally abused and physically assaulted during a routine work assignment, as reported by ABP Majha. On the day of the incident, an office meeting was underway, and the peon was asked to staple and organise documents. While performing the task, he reportedly made a minor mistake while attaching the papers.

The alleged accused reportedly lost his temper over the error and began verbally abusing the employee. The accused made casteist abuse against the employee and said, "Tum ghati log kabhi sudhroge nahin."

Moreover, in his complaint, he further alleged that he was assaulted and intimidated during the confrontation. At one point, the peon felt threatened and humiliated at his workplace. Following the incident, he approached the Govandi police station and lodged a formal complaint detailing the alleged assault and abuse.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Sushil Raheja under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The police had said that the matter was under investigation and statements of witnesses were being recorded.

