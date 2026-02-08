CSMC & INTACH Sign MoU To Set Up Heritage Conservation Lab In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

File Picture

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a move aimed at safeguarding the region’s rich historical legacy, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to establish a dedicated conservation laboratory in the city.

Officials said the proposed facility will address a long-standing gap in the Marathwada region, which houses thousands of artefacts, paintings, sculptures, and ancient manuscripts. Despite the abundance of heritage material, the absence of scientific conservation infrastructure has posed a serious threat to the preservation of these items over the years.

The new laboratory will come up on the campus of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum and is expected to function as a regional centre for restoration and conservation work. INTACH, which was founded in 1984 and is one of India’s leading heritage conservation organisations, currently operates five such laboratories across the country. The Sambhajinagar facility will be its first conservation lab in Maharashtra.

The agreement was formalised on Saturday after a series of discussions between the civic body and heritage experts. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth and INTACH’s local chapter convener Maya Vaidya signed the MoU, outlining the operational structure and future phases of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Sreekanth said the initiative would strengthen the city’s role as a cultural hub. He pointed out that the municipal corporation is the only one in Maharashtra that manages a historical museum, and the new laboratory would serve not just the city but the entire Marathwada region.

Vaidya noted that the facility would allow for scientific conservation of artefacts, sculptures, and documents at the local level, reducing the need to transport fragile materials to distant cities. She added that, under the guidance of INTACH experts, the laboratory would also offer services to members of the public seeking to preserve private collections and historically significant documents.

Officials said the project is expected to play a key role in protecting the region’s cultural heritage for future generations.

With PTI Inputs

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/