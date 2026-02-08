Mumbai: Mulund Residents Allege Excessive Noise From SRA Project; Police Respond

FP Image

Mumbai: Residents of Mulund (West) have complained about excessive noise from a piling machine operating at an ongoing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project near the old Mulund Saibaba Temple premises. The project, reportedly being developed by Ashoka Developers, has drawn criticism from locals who claim the sound levels are disrupting daily life in the residential neighbourhood.

The issue surfaced after a resident, Sunil, raised the matter on social media, alleging that the piling activity continues for hours and produces noise louder than a DJ. “Even after closing doors and windows, it has become impossible to sit inside the house. Life feels suffocating because of the noise,” he wrote.

मुलुंड पश्चिम, जुना मुलुंड साईबाबा मंदिर परिसर – Ashoka Developers SRA प्रकल्प

लग्नात सार्वजनिक मंदीर पुजा ह्यात थोडा वेळ काय एक दिवस ढोल-ताशा / DJ वाजला तर @MumbaiPolice तात्काळ बंद करतात.

मग Residential Area मध्ये तासन्‌तास DJ पेक्षा जास्त आवाज करणारी piling machine कोणाच्या… — Sunil (@Sunil07369378) February 8, 2026

In his post, the resident questioned what he described as inconsistent enforcement of noise rules. He pointed out that during temple poojas, even brief dhol-tasha or DJ music is shut down immediately by the police. “If a public temple pooja is stopped for noise, then which rule allows a piling machine to run for hours in a residential area?” he asked.

He also noted that the construction site is located near homes, a maternity facility and areas where students are preparing for upcoming board examinations. “With SSC and HSC exams around the corner, such noise in a residential area is putting students’ studies at risk,” the resident said.

The complainant further claimed that several other construction projects in the vicinity are operating without creating similar levels of disturbance. “Many reputed builders are working nearby, but nowhere is such an unbearable noise-making machine being used. Why is this project being given so much freedom?” he questioned.

Residents have demanded that the piling work be stopped immediately or carried out using low-noise technology. They have also called for action against any violations of noise pollution rules and an urgent site inspection.

Police officials said the complaint has been forwarded to the Thane Police for necessary action. “We have reported the matter to the Thane Police. They will look into it as per procedure,” an officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/