VIDEO: Nepal Fans Take Over Wankhede Stadium For T20 World Cup Return Vs England

Nepal made cricketing history as the Himalayan nation marked its return in the ICC T20 World Cup. A cricket mad nation, Nepal kick started their campaign against two-time winners England at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Fans thronged to Mumbai to celebrate Nepal cricket, chanting and playing their drums to show their support to the cricket team.

In a viral video, fans could seen playing dumroos and holding posters as they make their way into the stadium. Later live visuals showed fans having a carnival of sorts in the stands, dancing and celebrating every ball being bowled in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Nepal like the rest of the Asian neighbours is a cricket mad nation as witnessed by the numbers in which they have arrived at the Wankhede. They had a moment to celebrate as Sher Malla struck with his very first ball to dismiss the dangerous Phil Salt.

The Himalayan nation have been on an upward curve in the last few years. They recently defeated West Indies, while also defeating Scotland away from home.

India commentator Harsha Bhogle also lavished praise on the associate nation. In a video about Associate nations at the T20 World Cup on his YouTube channel on Friday, Bhogle said, “I have been hearing so many good things about Nepal. I read the scorecards and they seem to be doing very well. Some very, very good results in recent times, especially beating the West Indies in Sharjah.”