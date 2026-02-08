 Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video
HomeSportsFinn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video

Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, a bizarre collision between Finn Allen and Tim Seifert led to a crucial dropped catch. Attempting to catch a top-edged shot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, both players collided, lost balance, and missed the ball, giving Gurbaz an unexpected lifeline early in Afghanistan’s innings.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A bizarre and costly moment unfolded during the Group D ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, when a miscommunication and collision between teammates Finn Allen and Tim Seifert resulted in a crucial dropped catch that allowed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to survive early in his innings.

The incident occurred in the third over of Afghanistan’s innings when Gurbaz attempted an ambitious big shot off Matt Henry. The ball took a thick top edge and ballooned high into the air behind the wicket, offering what appeared to be a straightforward chance for the New Zealand fielders.

As the ball descended slowly, both seamers and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert converged on the spot. Seifert, who initially called for the catch and was well‑positioned, seemed set to complete the dismissal. However, Finn Allen, positioned at short fine leg, sprinted in from the opposite direction without realizing Seifert had priority on the catch. At the last moment, Allen collided heavily with Seifert, causing both players to lose balance and miss the ball completely. The drop handed Gurbaz an unexpected lifeline in a key match situation.

The dramatic drop highlighted the importance of communication and coordination in the field, even among experienced teammates, where split‑second decisions can change the course of a match. Afghanistan, facing early trouble with some tight bowling, managed to steady themselves after the incident, while New Zealand looked to regroup after letting a simple chance slip through.

