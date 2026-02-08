 'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations Post IND vs USA ICC T20 WC Match
Suhel Seth’s humorous response to Rajeev Shukla’s X post drew social media attention, adding a playful twist to a routine diplomatic update. Shukla had shared his meeting with U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor, highlighting the envoy’s interest in strengthening Indo–US relations and promoting cricket in the United States.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Suhel Seth/Rajeev Shukla/X

Suhel Seth’s response to Rajeev Shukla’s post on X caught the attention of social media, adding a humorous yet appreciative twist to what was otherwise a routine diplomatic update. The exchange highlighted Shukla’s growing visibility in conversations around India–US engagement and cricket diplomacy.

The interaction began when Rajeev Shukla shared details of his meeting with U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor. In his post, Shukla described the meeting as a pleasure and noted that the American envoy was keen on strengthening Indo–US relations while also showing interest in developing cricket in the United States. The post highlighted how sport continues to play a role in diplomatic outreach between the two nations.

Reacting to Shukla’s message, Suhel Seth replied, “The nation should be indebted to you: you are the one that made the trade deal happen because you are a true friend.”

The exchange underlined how informal social media interactions can sometimes hint at deeper diplomatic narratives. With cricket increasingly being used as a bridge between nations, figures like Rajeev Shukla appear to be playing a role that blends sports administration with international engagement, a contribution that did not go unnoticed by voices like Suhel Seth.

