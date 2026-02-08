 Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf, known for his fiery on-field antics, was left out of Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Following the snub, he was spotted relaxing in Lahore, flying kites with teammate Hassan Ali. The viral clip contrasted sharply with his usual competitive persona, highlighting a lighter, unexpected side of the bowler after high-profile controversies.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, known for his on‑field theatrics and controversial gestures during intense cricket rivalries, has been spotted in a lighter, unexpected moment after being left out of Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. After watching his team prepare without him for the marquee global tournament, Rauf was seen enjoying a relaxed day flying a kite in Lahore, a clip that quickly circulated on social media.

The viral video shows Rauf, typically seen pacing up and down the cricket pitch, now off duty and engaging in something far more peaceful: kite flying, a popular pastime in Pakistan and parts of South Asia. The scene went viral after posts on X showed him together with fellow bowler Hassan Ali, both holding brightly coloured kites as they enjoyed the afternoon skies, a stark contrast to the competitive heat of international cricket.

Rauf’s absence from the T20 World Cup squad came as a surprise to many fans. The pacer, who has represented Pakistan at the highest level across formats, had featured prominently in significant recent matches, including the Asia Cup 2025 campaigns where his on‑field gestures, such as mimicking a fighter jet crash or displaying politically charged hand signals, drew widespread criticism and attention.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit Manoj Bajpayee's Wife Shabana Raza's Hand On Sets: 'She Thought This How Filmmakers Behave...'
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?
Key Data, Big Earnings, Global Cues Ahead, What Will Move Markets This Week After 3.5% Rally?

Whether the kite flying was just a light‑hearted moment or a symbolic message about staying grounded and aiming high once again, the video became a talking point among fans and cricket watchers alike, a reminder that sport often blends competitive intensity with relatable and human reactions off the field.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Afghanistan By Five Wickets At Chennai
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His...
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His...
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Chief In Lahore As ICC & PCB Hold Talks Over India Match Boycott
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Chief In Lahore As ICC & PCB Hold Talks Over India Match Boycott
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC...
Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC...
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations...
'The Nation Should Be Indebted...': Suhel Seth Quips About Rajeev Shukla's Role In Indo-US Relations...