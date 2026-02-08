Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Seen Flying Kites After ICC T20 World Cup Snub; Netizens Recall His Mocking 'Plane' Gesture vs India - Video

Image: X

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, known for his on‑field theatrics and controversial gestures during intense cricket rivalries, has been spotted in a lighter, unexpected moment after being left out of Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. After watching his team prepare without him for the marquee global tournament, Rauf was seen enjoying a relaxed day flying a kite in Lahore, a clip that quickly circulated on social media.

The viral video shows Rauf, typically seen pacing up and down the cricket pitch, now off duty and engaging in something far more peaceful: kite flying, a popular pastime in Pakistan and parts of South Asia. The scene went viral after posts on X showed him together with fellow bowler Hassan Ali, both holding brightly coloured kites as they enjoyed the afternoon skies, a stark contrast to the competitive heat of international cricket.

Rauf’s absence from the T20 World Cup squad came as a surprise to many fans. The pacer, who has represented Pakistan at the highest level across formats, had featured prominently in significant recent matches, including the Asia Cup 2025 campaigns where his on‑field gestures, such as mimicking a fighter jet crash or displaying politically charged hand signals, drew widespread criticism and attention.

Whether the kite flying was just a light‑hearted moment or a symbolic message about staying grounded and aiming high once again, the video became a talking point among fans and cricket watchers alike, a reminder that sport often blends competitive intensity with relatable and human reactions off the field.