Rashid Khan's Fiery 'F**k Off!' Remark For Glenn Phillips Goes Viral During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video

A high-intensity moment grabbed attention in the Group D ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, when Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan dismissed New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips and was reportedly heard saying “F**k off!” in the middle of the chase.

The dismissal came in the ninth over, with Phillips looking in strong touch before miscuing a delivery that crashed into the stumps. Rashid, never one to hide his competitive fire, reacted with the emphatic verbal send-off, immediately drawing attention from fans and commentators alike. The fiery exchange was widely captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The animated send-off, reportedly heard as “F**k off!”, sparked reactions across platforms. Many saw it as a display of Rashid’s passion and intensity, while others humorously noted the drama of a single word summing up the heat of the moment perfectly. It was a mix of aggression, cricketing theatrics, and pure emotion.

The incident underlined Rashid Khan’s fiery competitiveness, reminding fans why he remains one of the most passionate and entertaining figures in world cricket today.

Finn Allen & Tim Seifert's Bizarre On-Field Collision Leads To Dropped Catch During NZ vs AFG ICC T20 WC Match; Video

A bizarre and costly moment unfolded during the Group D ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, when a miscommunication and collision between teammates Finn Allen and Tim Seifert resulted in a crucial dropped catch that allowed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz to survive early in his innings.

The incident occurred in the third over of Afghanistan’s innings when Gurbaz attempted an ambitious big shot off Matt Henry. The ball took a thick top edge and ballooned high into the air behind the wicket, offering what appeared to be a straightforward chance for the New Zealand fielders.

As the ball descended slowly, both seamers and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert converged on the spot. Seifert, who initially called for the catch and was well‑positioned, seemed set to complete the dismissal. However, Finn Allen, positioned at short fine leg, sprinted in from the opposite direction without realizing Seifert had priority on the catch. At the last moment, Allen collided heavily with Seifert, causing both players to lose balance and miss the ball completely. The drop handed Gurbaz an unexpected lifeline in a key match situation.

The dramatic drop highlighted the importance of communication and coordination in the field, even among experienced teammates, where split‑second decisions can change the course of a match. Afghanistan, facing early trouble with some tight bowling, managed to steady themselves after the incident, while New Zealand looked to regroup after letting a simple chance slip through.