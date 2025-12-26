 'Science And Dharma Share Same Goal, Differ Only in Approach,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that science and dharma are not in conflict, asserting that both pursue the same ultimate truth. Speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan, he clarified that dharma is not religion but the governing law of creation. The difference between science and spirituality lies in methodology, while the destination remains the understanding of truth.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | X @ANI

Tirupati: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said there was no conflict between science and dharma, and asserted that ultimately all seek the same truth through different paths.

Dharma vs Religion

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, Bhagwat said dharma was often misunderstood as religion, whereas it was actually the "science governing the functioning of creation".

“Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it,” he said, noting that imbalance in dharma leads to destruction.

Science had historically "kept distance" from dharma due to the assumption that it had no place in scientific inquiry, he said and described such a stand as fundamentally incorrect.

Science and Spirituality Alignment

According to Bhagwat, the only difference between science and spirituality lies in methodology, as both aim at the same ultimate goal.

“There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the same knowing the truth,” he remarked.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

