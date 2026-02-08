 Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO

Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO

A two-seater training aircraft crashed into an open field at Mangaluru village in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Sunday afternoon. Both occupants, including the pilot, ejected before the crash and sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital as authorities await further details.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura |

Vijayapura: Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.

Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces.

Read Also
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Foreign Investors Return After 3 Months Of Selling, FPIs Pump ₹8,100 Crore Into Indian Stocks In One Week
Foreign Investors Return After 3 Months Of Selling, FPIs Pump ₹8,100 Crore Into Indian Stocks In One Week
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense

The duo sustained injuries and have been rushed to a hospital, they added.

It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul
India To Welcome Fresh Cheetah Batch From Botswana; Government Announces Major Tiger Policy Overhaul
Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO
Brahmins Back In Political Focus As Parties Rework Social Math In UP Ahead Of 2027
Brahmins Back In Political Focus As Parties Rework Social Math In UP Ahead Of 2027
Bengalurur: 26-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement
Bengalurur: 26-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dies By Suicide After Girlfriend's Engagement
UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th...
UP: Shocking Video Shows Chinese Manjha Severing Elderly Man’s Nose On Busy Lucknow Road; 5th...