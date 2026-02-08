Karnataka News: 2 Escape After Training Aircraft Crashes In Vijayapura | VIDEO

Vijayapura: Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape when a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.
The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar Taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.
Both the occupants ejected before it crashed, sources said, adding the aircraft broke into three pieces.
Read Also
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...
Also Watch:
FPJ Shorts
Foreign Investors Return After 3 Months Of Selling, FPIs Pump ₹8,100 Crore Into Indian Stocks In One Week
Mumbai: Borivali’s Sky City Mall Rooftop Temporarily Shut Amid Overcrowding Concerns
Bridgerton Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date Announced- When & Where To Watch This Popular Series In India?
'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense
The duo sustained injuries and have been rushed to a hospital, they added.
It is said that the training aircraft was said to be flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, though more details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)