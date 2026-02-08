Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini |

Chandigarh: Even as Haryana police booked the giant swing operator and his staff for culpable homicide in the Saturday evening mishap at Surajkund crafts mela (fair) in Faridabad - when a swing collapsed mid-air leading to death of a police inspector, Jagdish Prasad, and severe injuries to at least 13 people - Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Sunday ordered safety audit of all the rides and equipment.

Meanwhile, Saini also announced Rs 1 lakh aid for the seriously hurt and assured a government job to the police inspector’s family. He also ordered the officials to ensure strict compliance with safety norms at all the airs and public events in the state.

It may be recalled that a swing collapsed in the ongoing Surajkund crafts mela, Faridabad. on Saturday evening. Police said that the main accused in the case was identified as Mohammad Shakir, a resident of village Toka Nangla, district Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, who was the proprietor of the Himachal Fun Care who operated the swing which snapped mid-air, and his staff were booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of BNS.