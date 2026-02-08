Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. |

Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said that the extradition proceedings were underway against 38 foreign-based gangsters wanted in various henior crimes including targeted killings and extortions in the state.

Briefing newspersons here about the outcomes of 20 days of ``Gangstran Te Vaar’’ (meaning ``attack on gangsters’’) police drive, DGP Yadav said that state police had arrested 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals associated with them and recovered 128 weapons from their possession after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Apart from this, preventive action has been initiated against 2,973 persons, whereas, 5,413 persons were verified and released after questioning, he said, while adding that 344 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested, he added.

Meanwhile, he also announced on Sunday the launch of 72-hours long "Op Prahaar-2" with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals and held that the phase 1 of the ``Op Prahaar 1'' resulted in the arrest of 3256 individuals in 72-hours and 69 weapons were recovered from their possession.

WAR AGAINST DRUGS

Also, while speaking on public-police’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs) drive which was launched on March 1, 2025, DGP Yadav said that the police made 48,167 arrests resulting in recovery of 2,149 kg of heroin, 29 kg ICE, 649 kg opium, 28,527 kg poppy husk, 48.31 lakh intoxicant pills/capsules and Rs 15.91 crore drug money from their possession.