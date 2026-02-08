 Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaExtradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP

Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP

Briefing newspersons here about the outcomes of 20 days of ``Gangstran Te Vaar’’ (meaning ``attack on gangsters’’) police drive, DGP Yadav said that state police had arrested 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals associated with them and recovered 128 weapons from their possession after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. |

Chandigarh: Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said that the extradition proceedings were underway against 38 foreign-based gangsters wanted in various henior crimes including targeted killings and extortions in the state.

Briefing newspersons here about the outcomes of 20 days of ``Gangstran Te Vaar’’ (meaning ``attack on gangsters’’) police drive, DGP Yadav said that state police had arrested 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals associated with them and recovered 128 weapons from their possession after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Apart from this, preventive action has been initiated against 2,973 persons, whereas, 5,413 persons were verified and released after questioning, he said, while adding that 344 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested, he added.

Meanwhile, he also announced on Sunday the launch of 72-hours long "Op Prahaar-2" with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals and held that the phase 1 of the ``Op Prahaar 1'' resulted in the arrest of 3256 individuals in 72-hours and 69 weapons were recovered from their possession.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 8, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety Audit
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
ENG Vs NEP: Nepal Fall Short Of Biggest Upset In T20 World Cup History, England Win Final Over Thriller At Wankhede
Read Also
Punjab: Day After AAP Leader’s Killing, Retired SI’s Wife Shot Dead
article-image

Also Watch:

WAR AGAINST DRUGS

Also, while speaking on public-police’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs) drive which was launched on March 1, 2025, DGP Yadav said that the police made 48,167 arrests resulting in recovery of 2,149 kg of heroin, 29 kg ICE, 649 kg opium, 28,527 kg poppy husk, 48.31 lakh intoxicant pills/capsules and Rs 15.91 crore drug money from their possession.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row
‘Sacred Institution Must Not Be Maligned’: Rijiju Backs Dalai Lama Amid Epstein Row
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety...
Surajkund Fair Tragedy: Swing Operator, Staff Booked For Culpable Homicide; Haryana CM Orders Safety...
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
Extradition Proceedings Underway Against 38 Foreign-Based Gangsters: Punjab DGP
‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With...
‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’: Bhagwat Says Hindus Worldwide Will Stand With...
'EC Should Hoist BJP's Flag': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Misuse' Of Form 7
'EC Should Hoist BJP's Flag': SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges 'Misuse' Of Form 7