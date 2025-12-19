Residents Battle Biting Cold As Dense Fog Engulfs Uttar Pradesh, Life Disrupted In 40 Districts

Commuters make their way amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj on Friday. (ANI Photo) |

Lucknow: A harsh cold wave coupled with dense fog has tightened its grip across Uttar Pradesh, throwing daily life out of gear in at least 40 districts. Thick fog covered Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Gonda, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly and several other areas, leaving roads largely deserted and forcing vehicles to crawl through poor visibility.

“It feels like we are living in a hill station. The cold wind cuts through the body,” said Ramesh Verma, a shopkeeper in Lucknow. Heavy dew fell through the morning hours, resembling light rainfall and worsening the chill.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Residents said commuting has become extremely difficult. “Riding a bike is painful. Within minutes, our hands go numb,” said Ajay Kumar, a delivery worker in Kanpur. Dense fog disrupted air and rail services across the state. Eight flights from Gorakhpur airport and 14 from Lucknow were delayed, while nine flights in Varanasi and four in Lucknow were cancelled. At Kanpur railway station, 38 trains arrived two to four hours late, while 10 trains were delayed at Ayodhya.

In Kanpur, authorities have started lighting bonfires in cattle shelters to protect animals from the cold for the first time. “Even animals are shivering. The cold this year is harsher than usual,” said a worker at a city gaushala. The state government has issued advisories urging people to avoid unnecessary travel. Speed limits on highways have been reduced to between 60 and 80 kmph due to low visibility.

Cold conditions have also forced administrative measures in the education sector. Schools have been closed till December 20 in Bareilly, Kanpur, Kasganj, Auraiya and Jaunpur. In Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Farrukhabad and Sambhal, schools up to Class 12 have been shut. In Lucknow and nine other districts, school timings have been revised, with classes up to Class 12 beginning at 9 am. “Sending children early in this weather is risky,” said Sunita Singh, a parent in Lucknow.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bulandshahr recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Thursday at 7 degrees Celsius, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri at 8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert warning of severe cold and dense fog over the next three days.

Farmers expressed mixed reactions to the foggy conditions. “Fog helps the wheat crop retain moisture, but it is damaging potatoes and pulses,” said Ram Naresh, a farmer from Hardoi.

Senior scientist Atul Kumar Singh from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said dense fog has persisted in several districts, with poor visibility for most of the day. He said similar conditions are likely to continue till December 20, with intense cold expected over the next three days. “Day temperatures are expected to fall further,” he said.

In Amroha, dense fog and icy winds have severely affected daily life. “The fog comes in after midnight and does not clear even by noon. The cold is unbearable,” said Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of the district. Cold winds blowing at around eight kilometres per hour have added to the discomfort, with weather conditions expected to remain unchanged for the next four days