 Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356

Thick smog continued to blanket Delhi and the NCR on Thursday as air quality deteriorated again, with the AQI recorded at 356. Several areas reported ‘severe’ pollution and poor visibility. Despite expected wind relief during the day, hazardous air persists. New curbs, including ‘No PUC, No Fuel’, came into force to tackle pollution.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356 | PTI

New Delhi: Thick smog continued to blanket Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning, with the capital witnessing a fresh deterioration in air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 356, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, four reported AQI readings in the 'severe' category, while several others hovered close to the same range, underlining the persistence of hazardous air conditions across the city.

Visuals from different parts of Delhi and the NCR showed sharply reduced visibility as dense smog engulfed roads, residential areas and public spaces, affecting daily movement and raising health concerns among residents.

Read Also
'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman...
article-image

Data from the Commission for Air Quality Management's SAMEER app indicated that Delhi recorded an AQI of 358 at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Emerging As Eastern India’s Commercial Hub On MSME Strength: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Emerging As Eastern India’s Commercial Hub On MSME Strength: Mamata Banerjee
Tamil Nadu's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Inmates Take Exam In January 2026
Tamil Nadu's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Inmates Take Exam In January 2026
New Delhi: Lok Sabha To Debate Air Pollution Crisis Today; Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav To Respond
New Delhi: Lok Sabha To Debate Air Pollution Crisis Today; Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav To Respond
States Eliminate 2.12 Crore Fake PDS Beneficiaries After Centre’s Data Audit
States Eliminate 2.12 Crore Fake PDS Beneficiaries After Centre’s Data Audit

This marked a reversal from the marginal improvement seen a day earlier, when the AQI had eased to 334 from 354, aided by relatively stronger winds sweeping through the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast foggy conditions during the early hours of Thursday.

However, the weather agency also said that the presence of surface winds during the day was likely to prevent prolonged fog formation, allowing visibility to gradually improve as the day progresses.

Read Also
'Delhi's Pollution Reached Lucknow': Akhilesh Yadav REACTS After IND Vs SA 4th T20I Called Off Due...
article-image

According to the IMD, the predominant surface wind is expected to blow from the northwest at speeds of up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. Wind speeds are likely to increase to around 15 kmph from the northwest in the afternoon before decreasing to below 10 kmph from the west during the evening and night.

This fluctuation in wind patterns, the IMD said, is expected to help disperse the fog and contribute to relatively clearer conditions during daylight hours on Thursday, even as overall air quality remains a major concern.

Under the Delhi government's new measures to curb air pollution in the national capital, the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule will come into force from Thursday.

Read Also
Severe Cold Wave Grips Uttar Pradesh As Mercury Drops By 5 Degrees, Dense Fog Blankets 19 Districts
article-image

Additionally, only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the city from Thursday, while trucks carrying construction material will remain banned. Construction activity continues to be prohibited under GRAP norms, with strict action promised against violators.

The national capital continues to gasp under severe pollution, prompting the Delhi government to announce an expansive set of emergency and long-term measures targeting vehicular emissions, dust, waste and traffic congestion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Thick Smog As Air Quality Slips Back Into 'Severe' Zone, AQI At 356

New Delhi: Lok Sabha To Debate Air Pollution Crisis Today; Union Environment Minister Bhupendra...

New Delhi: Lok Sabha To Debate Air Pollution Crisis Today; Union Environment Minister Bhupendra...

Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles As Pollution Worsens; Fuel Denied Without PUC Certificate

Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles As Pollution Worsens; Fuel Denied Without PUC Certificate

'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman...

'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman...

Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter...

Bangladeshi National Held For Fraudulently Obtaining Indian Passport Using Forged Aadhaar And Voter...