 'It Should Have Been Discussed…': Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Frustration Over Delhi Air Pollution Debate In Parliament; Video
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed frustration outside Parliament, while speaking to ANI, "It could not be discussed but it should have been discussed. I have put in a request that in the next session, this should be discussed," she said.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi addressing media | X/@ANI

As the Winter Session of Parliament adjourned sine die today amid disruptions over key legislations, a much-anticipated discussion on Delhi's severe air pollution failed to materialise, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Parliament Session Concluded Abruptly

The session, which ran for 19 days from December 1, concluded abruptly with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned indefinitely. While several bills were passed, including controversial reforms to rural employment schemes, the pollution debate accepted by the government following demands from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was listed but overtaken by protests.

Delhi's Detreating Weather

Delhi continued to choke under toxic smog today, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 387 in the 'very poor' category by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), up from 373 the previous day. Several monitoring stations, including Anand Vihar, slipped into the 'severe' zone with readings above 400.

Thick haze reduced visibility, exacerbating health risks amid winter inversion trapping pollutants from vehicular emissions, stubble burning, and construction dust. Authorities have enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including bans on non-essential construction and restrictions on older vehicles.

Opposition Accuse Govt Of Avoiding Issue

Opposition parties accused the government of avoiding the issue, while some treasury bench members claimed disruptions prevented the discussion. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised the need for cross-party action, stating the matter could be taken up in the next session.

Air pollution remains a recurring public health emergency in the national capital, contributing to respiratory illnesses and premature deaths as highlighted in global studies. With the session over, residents await urgent measures beyond parliamentary delays.

