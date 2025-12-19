 No Night Shifts For Teen Workers As Rajasthan Amends Shops & Establishments Act
Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the minimum age for minors working in shops, hotels, restaurants, and commercial establishments has been raised from 12 to 14 years. Additionally, teenagers aged 14 to 18 will no longer be allowed to work night shifts.

Making an amendment to the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, the state government has issued an ordinance to raise the age limit, which was 12 to 15 years. Now minors in the age group of 14-18 years can be employed for a maximum of three hours a day. The night shifts for this age group have been prohibited in the ordinance as well.

The amended rules have been implemented across the state with immediate effect following the assent of the Governor to the ordinance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

