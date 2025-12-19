UP CM Yogi Adityanath Links Toxic Cough Syrup Accused To Samajwadi Party, Says Truth Will Emerge After Probe | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said an investigation is underway into the toxic cough syrup case and asserted that the truth will emerge once the probe is completed. Addressing the media before the start of the Uttar Pradesh legislature’s winter session, he said the UP STF and the state police have made several arrests in the case.

The chief minister claimed that links of those arrested have surfaced with leaders of the Samajwadi Party. He said the investigation is still in progress and added that once the report comes, the facts will be clear. He said if the Samajwadi Party raises the issue during the House proceedings, the government will respond there, and if questions are raised outside, they will be answered as well. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party’s links with mafias are well known.

Yogi Adityanath said the case is being investigated by a state level SIT comprising officials from the UP Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration. He said the probe will reveal where the money went and who all were involved. Taking a dig at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister quoted a couplet to suggest that the truth would come out during the investigation. He also claimed that photographs exist showing these mafias with SP leaders.

The chief minister said the House proceedings have begun from Monday and informed that a discussion on the national song Vande Mataram will be held on January 24, which also marks Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day.

He said the government has requested opposition parties during the all party meeting to participate in discussions and reiterated that the government is ready to discuss every issue and answer all questions.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began with the House paying tributes to late Samajwadi Party MLA Sudhakar Singh. Leader of the House Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and leaders of all parties remembered his contributions to politics and society. Following the tribute, the House proceedings were adjourned till Monday.