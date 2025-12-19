 Allahabad High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Special Voter Revision For UP Panchayat Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAllahabad High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Special Voter Revision For UP Panchayat Polls

Allahabad High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Special Voter Revision For UP Panchayat Polls

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a petition filed by Narendra Kumar Tripathi of Sant Kabir Nagar. The court observed that there was no substantial reason to interfere in the process adopted by the State Election Commission.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | X (Live Law)

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation seeking implementation of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the upcoming three tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, terming the petition devoid of merit.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a petition filed by Narendra Kumar Tripathi of Sant Kabir Nagar. The court observed that there was no substantial reason to interfere in the process adopted by the State Election Commission.

The bench noted that the SIR process had already begun on July 18, 2025, and the provisional voter list is scheduled to be published on December 23, 2025. It held that merely seeking application of guidelines issued for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to panchayat polls did not justify judicial intervention. With these observations, the court dismissed the petition as baseless.

Read Also
More Heat Than Light On Vande Mataram And SIR In Parliament
article-image

Meanwhile, the voter revision exercise for panchayat elections has resulted in a significant increase in the electorate. A total of 1,81,96,367 new voters were added during the revision drive, while 1,41,76,809 names were removed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Lobbying Intensifies For Cabinet Berth After Manikrao Kokate’s Resignation
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
'Love You Papa': Sunny Deol Shares Trailer Of Late Father Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis, Fans Get Emotional
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting Scam

State Election Commissioner R P Singh said that compared to the previous voter list, the net increase stood at 40,19,558 voters, amounting to a rise of 3.26 percent. Before the revision, the panchayat voter list had 12,29,50,052 voters, which has now increased to 12,69,69,610.

He said that the deleted names included deceased, displaced and duplicate voters. Among these, duplicate entries were the highest at 53,67,410. According to official data, around 1.05 lakh voters in the 18 to 23 age group were added as first time voters.

Read Also
BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti Alliance Reaches Consensus On 150 BMC Seats, Talks Continue For 77
article-image

The State Election Commissioner said priority was given to adding new eligible voters during the revision process, while ensuring that no ineligible voter remained on the list. The highest increase in voters was recorded in the Terai districts of the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G

Punjab AAP Govt To Call Special Session Over Replacement Of MGNREGA With VB-G RAM G

Heartbreaking! Security Guard At Judge's Residence Shoots Stray Dog Dead For Stepping On...

Heartbreaking! Security Guard At Judge's Residence Shoots Stray Dog Dead For Stepping On...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹7.93 Crore Of Yuvraj Singh, Urvashi Rautela & Others In 1xBet Betting...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Residents Battle Biting Cold As Dense Fog Engulfs Uttar Pradesh, Life Disrupted In 40 Districts

Residents Battle Biting Cold As Dense Fog Engulfs Uttar Pradesh, Life Disrupted In 40 Districts