PM Modi Urges People To Have Darshan Of 'Jore Sahib' During Guru Charan Yatra

PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to have darshan of 'Jore Sahib' during the Guru Charan Yatra, which will head from New Delhi to the Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar.

PM Modi wishes that the yatra deepens people's connection with the noble ideas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.

"May the Guru Charan Yatra deepen our connect with the noble ideals of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji. I urge people in the areas this yatra will cover to come and have Darshan of the holy 'Jore Sahib'," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The revered Jore Sahib (sandals), a pair of footwear belonging to Guru Gobind Singh, the last of the ten Sikh Gurus, and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur, will be taken from New Delhi to the Gurudwara Patna Sahib in Bihar as part of the "Charan Suhawa - Guru Charan Yatra."

These rare and sacred relics are preserved by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's family for over 300 years, will now be made available for Sangat Darshan (devotional viewing) across several cities.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his family offer 'ardas' at their residence before carrying the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, to be ceremonially handed over to the Panth.

The Holy Jore Sahib will be available for darshan at Gurdwara Motibaug Sahib, New Delhi, from 6 PM to 11 PM, allowing the sangat to receive blessings.

The Yatra will commence on October 23 from Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib in New Delhi and conclude at Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, on November 1.

The spiritual journey will follow a detailed route, stopping at major cities and towns where devotees will be able to pay their respects.

Commencing from Gurdwara Moti Bagh on October 23, the route plan will travel to Faridabad, Agra, Bareilly, Mahangapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. On October 30, the procession will pass through Prayagraj and proceed to Sasaram (via Varanasi), where it will be placed at Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh in Patna Sahib before continuing on its final leg to Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

The Yatra will also include the presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones), adhering to traditional Sikh spiritual protocol.

The initiative is being seen as a spiritually significant moment for the global Sikh community, as it offers a rare opportunity for devotees to connect with physical relics of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji--both central figures in Sikh history.

The "Charan Suhawa" Yatra is expected to draw large gatherings of devotees at every stop, with local Gurdwaras preparing special programs, Kirtan Darbars, and langar sewa to accommodate the Sangat.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)