Kisan Diwas 2020: From 'pizza langer' to 'water cannon jump' - viral moments of farmer protests

During his tenure because the Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980, Chaudhary Charan Singh introduced a slew of policies to boost the lives and conditions of farmers within the country.

Kisan Diwas honours Chaudhary Charan Singh, the 5th Prime Minister of India whose was born on this present day.

It had been within the year 2001, the government of India decided to watch December 23 each year as Kisan Diwas.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations at Delhi’s border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of giant corporates.