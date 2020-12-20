Farmers' Protest: Facebook allegedly removes Kisan Ekta Morcha's account over 'community standards on spam'; later restored

New Delhi: Multiple reports on Sunday, citing sources in the farmers' protest, stated that the social media accounts being used by the peasants agitating against the Centre's recent farm laws were blocked following a live broadcast. This, in turn, triggered a heated debate online over media censorship.

Reports stated that Facebook on this day shut down the account of the Kisan Ekta Morcha, the official page of the farmers' group which carried updates regarding the ongoing movement against the contentious farm laws.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, the farmers' group posted a screenshot from Facebook which showed that the page was unpublished because Facebook flagged the contents of the Kisan Ekta Morcha page as being against the "community standards on spam" of the website.

"This is what they can do when people raise their voices....... When they can't beat us ideologically," posted Kisan Ekta Morcha's 'IT-Cell' on Twitter.