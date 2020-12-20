Farmers' Protest: What is a relay hunger strike?

What is a relay hunger strike?

Relay hunger strike is a form of protest in which not just a single person observes the fast but a group of individuals do for a particular period of time. After they have completed the pre-decided time period, another group of individuals observe the fast and this goes on.

On Monday, a team of 11 members at various protests sites will begin the relay hunger strike. Announcing the move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala also said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day".