Farmers' Protest: What is a relay hunger strike?

Amid the ongoing impasse between the farmers and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the farmers are going to observe a day-long relay hunger strike at all sites of protest against the three contentious farm laws on Monday.
"Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here," Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference at the Singhu border. He also urged people demonstrating against the laws across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike at their respective protest sites.
What is a relay hunger strike?
Relay hunger strike is a form of protest in which not just a single person observes the fast but a group of individuals do for a particular period of time. After they have completed the pre-decided time period, another group of individuals observe the fast and this goes on.
On Monday, a team of 11 members at various protests sites will begin the relay hunger strike. Announcing the move, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala also said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference along with Yadav and Dalewala, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on December 23 and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day".
Besides, Dalewala also appealed everyone to bang thalis at their homes during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27.
"On December 27, during Prime Minister Modi's Mann Ki Baat. We would appeal to everyone to beat 'thali' at their homes till the time he speaks during the program," ANI quoted Dalewala as saying.