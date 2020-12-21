ShameOnFacebook: Why are protesting farmers furious with Facebook?

On Sunday, Facebook took down a social media page, and eventually restored it several hours later. The page in question belonged to the Kisan Ekta Morcha. Since then, outraged social media users have since taken to Twitter to call out Facebook. At the time of writing this article, "#ZuckerbergShameOnYou" and "#ShameOnFacebook" were trending topics on the microblogging platform, with nearly 30,000 posts.

It began on Sunday, when, amid the ongoing agitation, Kisan Ekta Morcha found its Facebook page "unpublished". The handle had been publishing updates from the ongoing protests, and had even countered claims put forth by the BJP-led government in the recent past.

"Now this is too much democracy. A peaceful protest by kisaan and Facebook deletes Kisan Ekta Morcha Facebook page," the organisation tweeted in response. In another post, it shared a Facebook screengrab that showed that the page in question had been unpublished.

"This is because Kisan Ekta Morcha goes against out Community Standards on spam," read the explanation on the shared screenshot.