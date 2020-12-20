Union Minister Nityanand Rai accuses protesting farmers of sabotaging transport of ration for armed forces

Patna: Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, on Sunday alleged that the forces supporting the farmers' protest were working against the nation's interests and sabotaging transportation of food materials meant for the armed forces stationed in hilly areas.

Speaking at the kisan rallies at Patna and Vaishali, the Minister claimed that due to the blockade of highways near New Delhi, ration for the armed forces posted in the forward areas of Ladakh were stopped as movement of trucks was paralysed.

Now, the ration is being airlifted to these areas, the Minister said. He described it as a "big conspiracy" and claimed the parties which did not support the country during the Indo-China war were involved in the conspiracy.

These forces were trying to stop the supply of provisions for the armed forces, he alleged.

Rai blamed Communists, Congress, and the RJD for creating a confusion among the farmers. Rai said that if someone proved that the three farm laws passed by the Centre were defective, he would volunteer to sweep the houses of those who proved him wrong.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law, Justice, Communications and IT, said that Congress had, in its 2014 manifesto, promised relief to the kisans, yet the same party leaders were opposing the reforms introduced by the NDA government.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting the kisan's agitation and alleged that she denied the farmers of their due, sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

He referred to the plight of a farmer from Samastipur, who was making a distress sale of cauliflowers and even crushing the produce under the wheels of tractors.

He instructed the officials of the Communication Ministry, who arranged transportation and the sale of farm produce at higher prices. He hoped the Blue Revolution would benefit the kisans. The Minister made a similar facility for a Muzaffarpur-based farmer as well.

The BJP is organising kisan chaupals at different parts of the state to create awareness among the farmers regarding the three farm bills.

All union ministers from Bihar, MPs and MLAs are engaged in the Kisan chaupals. Former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha member, Sushil Kumar Modi, addressed a Kisan conference at Darbhanga, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh was present at Begusarai and another union minister, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, at Buxar.

At Patna's conference, the attendance was very thin and most of the chairs were unoccupied. Though Ravi Shankar Prasad is a cabinet minister, he had to wait for the junior minister, NItyananad Rai for 25 minutes. Rai took the microphone immediately after arrival, made his speech and left the venue. He did not even wait for the Cabinet minister's speech, which surprised the local party leaders.