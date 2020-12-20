Farmers' Protest: Doctors, nurses from Punjab extend support, join agitation at Delhi's Singhu border

As farmers continue to protest against the centre's agricultural laws near Delhi borders, nurses and medical staff from Punjab on Sunday extended their support to agitation and joined the protest at Singhu border.

Some of the nurses from Punjab joined the protesters at the protest site to support the agitation and to provide them medical assistance if the need arises.

Talking to ANI Harshdeep Kaur, who is working as a nurse in Ludhiana hospital said that we are here to support and give medical aid to the farmers in this chilling weather.

"We are here to support farmers protest but we also want to serve them if they were ill. Medical treatment is the basic requirement for everyone because of the chilling weather we would like to serve farmers if they require," said Kaur, who is working as a nurse in Ludhiana hospital.

Sharing the courage of Punjab women Sukhman Kaur, a doctor said, "We are the descendents of Mata Gujri who was a courageous woman in Punjab history, we came here to support the agitating farmers. Everybody in Punjab is only demanding about the revocation of the laws."