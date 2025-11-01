Aishwarya Rai Turns 52! Looks Ravishing In Corporate Attire: SEE PICS

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 01, 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is once again setting major fashion goals! The 52-year-old global icon took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from her Paris trip for L’Oréal Fashion Week in September
All images from Instagram
Aishwarya turned heads in a royal blue pantsuit designed by Manish Malhotra, redefining corporate glamour
Her structured blazer stood out with a contrasting golden lapel, adding a luxurious pop to the monochrome palette
The wide-leg, high-waisted trousers created a long, sleek silhouette that accentuated her height and offered an effortlessly graceful fall
Keeping it elegant and crisp, Aishwarya layered the blazer over a buttoned-up white collared shirt, striking the perfect balance between business chic and red-carpet charm
She enhanced her outfit with minimal yet eye-catching gold accents- including a chain pendant draped over the lapel and a floral brooch on her shoulder
Her makeup was pure sophistication-winged eyeliner, defined brows, rosy cheeks, and glossy nude lips
Thanks For Reading!