 Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh
Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh

In the first incident, four cars parked in APMC Sector 19B and Sector 19D were targeted. The victims—Indrajitsingh Khatri (35) of Kamothe, Arun Sharma (32) of Koparkhairane, Avin Rodrigues (28) of Dombivli and Hemant Shirke (40) of Kalyan—are businessmen who had parked their vehicles in the area on Wednesday afternoon for work.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Thieves went on a window-smashing spree in the APMC and Turbhe areas on Wednesday, breaking into six cars parked along roadsides and stealing laptops, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 5.75 lakh. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Thieves went on a window-smashing spree in the APMC and Turbhe areas on Wednesday, breaking into six cars parked along roadsides and stealing laptops, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 5.75 lakh. The APMC police have booked unidentified accused in the case, while Turbhe police have registered a separate offence and launched a search.

Late-Night Theft in Turbhe

In the first incident, four cars parked in APMC Sector 19B and Sector 19D were targeted. The victims—Indrajitsingh Khatri (35) of Kamothe, Arun Sharma (32) of Koparkhairane, Avin Rodrigues (28) of Dombivli and Hemant Shirke (40) of Kalyan—are businessmen who had parked their vehicles in the area on Wednesday afternoon for work. The accused smashed the car windows and stole cash, laptops and important documents worth Rs 4.78 lakh.

The theft came to light around 8 pm when the owners returned to their vehicles and found the windows broken and valuables missing. Following their complaint, the APMC police booked unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

Later the same night, around 8.30 pm, within a span of just ten minutes, two more cars were broken into near Suyog Hotel on the Thane–Belapur Road at Turbhe. Two laptops worth about Rs 1 lakh were stolen from the cars belonging to Rajiv Ranjan and Himanshu Bhattacharyaji. Turbhe police have registered a separate case against unidentified persons.

Investigation Underway

“Both incidents appear to be part of a similar modus operandi. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scrutinised and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused at the earliest,” a police officer said.

