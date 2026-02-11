MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Check the Application Link Here 

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Maharashtra State CET Cell 2026 will be concluding its registration window tomorrow, February 12, 2026, on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org . The registration must be completed by visiting the official website and adding your login credentials, such as application number and password.

Candidates should, however, note that they can pay the application fee until February 13, 2026. Additionally, the MHT CET has not yet updated candidates about the deadline extension yet; hence, they must complete the application form today.

Candidates can also reach out to the helpdesk if they face any issues with the application at 07969134401, 07969134402, or 18002090191 from 9 AM to 6 AM.

MHT CET 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Applicants can check out the below steps to download the MHT CET 2026 Registration:

Visit the MHT CET 2026 official website cetcell.mahacet.org

On homepage, click on CET Application link

Complete registration by entering all asked details such as personal details, educational details and documents required

Now, log in by adding your login credentials such as username and password and fill out MHT CET application form

Upload documents such as Marksheets, photos, and signatures, and pay application fees

Submit and print the confirmation page for future use.

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General Category Candidates (one group)

General Category Candidates (both groups) - Rs 2600

Reserved Category - Rs 2000

MHT CET 2026 Registration: Documents Required

The following are the documents required of the candidates during the application process:

Aadhar Card

APAAR ID

Disability Certificate

UDID Card

Scribe Details (PwD candidates)

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates

PCM Group:

- Session 1: April 11 to April 19, 2026

- Session 2: May 14 to May 17, 2026

PCB Group:

- Session 1: April 21 to April 26, 2026

- Session 2: May 10 to May 11, 2026