GSEB to Launch Toll-Free Helpline for Board Exams 2026 Tomorrow; Check Toll-Free Number, Timings & Key Dates Here

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to launch a toll-free helpline for students appearing in the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations held in February/March 2026. The toll-free number will be operated from 12 February 2026 to 18 March 2026 to guide students, schools, and parents on queries related to the public board examinations.

In order to guarantee a more seamless and stress-free exam experience throughout Gujarat, this initiative attempts to assist with exam procedures, preparation, and guidance; stress; anxiety issues; and other examination-related concerns.

According to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's official announcement, the toll-free helpline, 1800-233-5500, will be open from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Official Notification Link Here

GSEB Toll-Free Helpline 2026: Toll Free Details

Students can seek assistance from the below numbers regarding any of the academic concerns. Additionally, psychologists and professional counselors will be on call to offer any advice students need. Parents and educators are encouraged to use this helpline by the Gujarat board.

Number to Call: 1800 233 5500

Timings: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Duration: February 12 to March 18, 2026

GSEB Toll-Free Helpline 2026: Important Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the important exam dates fro the GSEB Exam 2026:

Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2026 (Class 10)

February 26, 2026 – First Language:

Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / English / Urdu / Sindhi / Tamil / Telugu / Odia

February 28, 2026 – Science

March 6, 2026 – Basic Mathematics

March 9, 2026 – Standard Mathematics

March 11, 2026 – English (Second Language)

March 13, 2026 – Gujarati (Second Language)

March 14, 2026 – Vocational Subjects:

Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness, Plumbing, Logistics, Travel Tourism, Retail, Electronics & Hardware, IT & ITeS, Physical Education, and others

March 16, 2026 – Second Language:

Hindi / Sindhi / Sanskrit / Persian / Arabic / Urd

March 18, 2026 – Social Science

Gujarat Board HSC Time Table 2026 (Class 12 – Science)

February 26, 2026 – Physics

February 28, 2026 – Chemistry

March 6, 2026 – English (Second Language)

March 7, 2026 – English (First Language)

March 9, 2026 – Mathematics

March 11, 2026 – Computer Studies

March 12, 2026 – First Language:

Gujarati / Hindi / Marathi / Urdu / Sindhi / Tamil

March 13, 2026 – Second Language:

Sanskrit / Persian / Arabic / Prakrit Gujarati / Hindi / Computer Education (Theory)

March 18, 2026 – Biology