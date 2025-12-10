Tamil Nadu Govt Plans To Integrate ITIs Into Govt Schools To Boost Employability | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai: In a move aimed at bridging the gap between school education and industry-ready skills, the Tamil Nadu government is considering the introduction of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) within government high and higher secondary schools across the state.

About The Initiative

The initiative is being jointly explored by the School Education Department and the Department of Employment and Training as part of a broader effort to improve employability among students at an early stage.

The plan, currently in its preliminary stage, revolves around the establishment of a new concept called ‘School-ITI’. Under this model, industrial and vocational training facilities would function from school campuses, enabling students to gain technical skills alongside their regular academic education.

Senior officials from both departments met on December 4 to discuss the structure, eligibility criteria and feasibility of implementing the proposal. As part of the initial roadmap, the Employment and Training Department has suggested selecting 10 government schools as pilot institutions for setting up School-ITIs.

While no final decision has been taken yet on the rollout, preparatory steps have begun to assess infrastructure and location suitability. Following the discussions, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in select districts have been instructed to submit a list of government high and higher secondary schools where the project can be effectively implemented.

The CEOs have been given a week to provide the list after evaluating local requirements and existing facilities. Several conditions have been laid down for schools to be considered eligible for hosting a School-ITI.

Each school must have at least half an acre of land within its premises. There must also be approval to convert unused or underutilised laboratories and buildings into ITI workshops and training classrooms.

Another important criterion is the absence or shortage of vocational training centres in the surrounding area. Schools located in close proximity to industrial zones will be given additional preference, as this is expected to improve practical exposure, strengthen industry linkages and enhance job prospects for students after completing training.

At present, ITIs in Tamil Nadu offer a wide range of technical and vocational courses for students who complete Classes 10 or 12, covering multiple trades across manufacturing, electrical, mechanical and service sectors.

The School Education Department has already taken steps to strengthen vocational education by restructuring the curriculum for Classes 11 and 12 from the 2021-22 academic year with a focus on employability. If the pilot phase is approved and expanded statewide, the School-ITI model could significantly transform school education by embedding job-oriented training at the grassroots level, opening up early career pathways for students and strengthening Tamil Nadu’s skilled workforce ecosystem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)