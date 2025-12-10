IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 Out Now At ibps.in; Check Steps To Download

IBPS |

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025: IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates who plan to participate in the interview phase can visit the IBPS website at ibps.in to view and get the admit card link. From December 9 to December 24, 2025, the call letter will be accessible on the official website.

On December 1, 2025, the mains result was declared.

IBPS wants to fill 5,208 Probationary Officer positions with this recruiting campaign.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates can use the instructions below to download their admission card:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the admit card.

Step 6: 6. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to download interview admit card



IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2025: Passing marks

The interview will receive a total of 100 points. Interview qualifying scores must be at least 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). Both the online main exam and the interview will have an 80:20 relative weight.

Candidates who do not meet the minimum qualifying score or who are otherwise excluded from the interview or subsequent process will not have their interview results made public.

Qualified candidates will attend the interview round if they have passed the mains exam.

Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.