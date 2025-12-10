UPSSSC Issues Clarification On PET 2025 Scorecard Errors; Fresh Scorecards Released At upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has given an important explanation regarding the anomalies found in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 scorecards. The notification, dated December 9, 2025, summarises the Commission's conclusions following several complaints from applicants whose scorecards showed inconsistent or missing information, especially when retrieved from different testing locations.

In order to solve this, the Commission has given all affected applicants temporary access to their real scorecards via the official portal for a duration of three days.

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Exam details

On September 6 and 7, 2025, the PET-2025 was administered at 1,479 locations in 48 districts. A total of 19,43,171 candidates took the test out of the 25,31,996 registered candidates.

UPSSSC PET Result 2025: Step to download the scorecard

Candidates can get the UPPSC PET scorecards 2025 from the official website by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section on examination updates or notifications on the homepage.

Step 3: Locate the scorecard or result download link once you're at the PET area.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: Click "View Result" or "Download Scorecard" after accurately inputting the data.

Step 6: Examine your scorecard on the display.

Step 7: Make sure every detail is correct.

Step 8: To save a PDF copy for later use, click the download button or print option.

Direct link to check the result

Findings of the Commission’s Investigation

41 candidates were found to have missing roll numbers due to administrative issues.

Their results have now been reinstated based on valid records available with the Commission.

Another 41 candidates had their results invalidated.

The Commission found that their submitted records did not match the approved data.

517 applicants received incorrect or faulty scorecards at the test venue.

These candidates are now given Provisional Allowed status.

They can check their corrected results online

The Commission confirmed that 44 candidates were booked under Unfair Means (UFM).

Their results have been cancelled for violating examination rules.

It is recommended that candidates impacted by any of the aforementioned categories download their updated scorecards from the Commission's official website, where all updated results have been posted.