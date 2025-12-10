UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced the results of the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examinations today, December 10, 2025. Candidates who took the written exam on November 2, 2025, can now view their scorecards to determine if they have advanced to the next round of the demanding selection procedure.

With the goal of filling 921 positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police force, this recruiting campaign offers candidates a substantial chance.

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Step 2: Search for the UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025, or a comparable notification link on the homepage.

Step 3: A login page will appear. Enter your date of birth and registration/roll number as needed.

Step 4: Click "Submit" once the information has been entered. The screen will show your UP Police SI ASI Scorecard 2025.

Step 5: Download the scorecard in PDF format and print it out for your records and use in subsequent phases of the hiring process.

Direct link to check the result

UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025: What's next?

1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates must complete various physical tasks.

Performance will determine whether they move to the next stage.

2. Physical Standards Test (PST)

Height, chest measurement, and weight will be checked.

Only candidates meeting the prescribed standards will qualify.

3. Document Verification

Original personal and educational documents will be verified.

Any mismatch may lead to disqualification.

4. Computer Typing & Stenography Test

Hindi and English typing speed will be tested.

Stenography test for relevant posts.

Qualifying in nature; no marks added but mandatory to pass.

5. Medical Examination

Comprehensive medical check-up to ensure physical fitness for service.

Candidates must be free from major illnesses or disabilities.

6. Final Merit List

Prepared based on performance in the written exam and all qualifying stages.

Reservation policy of the state government will be applied.