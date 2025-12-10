 Many H-1B, H-4 Visa Appointments Postponed For Indians After US State Department's New Social Media Vetting Policy
The U.S. has postponed many H-1B and H-4 visa interviews in India to March after introducing stricter social-media vetting. Applicants must keep all social media profiles public for screening. The U.S. Embassy warned applicants not to arrive on old dates. The expanded checks follow a December 3 order and heightened security concerns after a recent shooting involving an Afghan immigrant.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
article-image
H-1B, H-4 Visa Appointments Postponed For Several Indians After US State Department's New Social Media Vetting Policy | X/Representational Image

Washington DC: After the recent announcement by the Donald Trump administration to implement a social media vetting policy, several H1-B and H-4 visa appointments have been postponed for India. As part of the new policy, social media posts of all H1-B and H-4 visa applicants will be screened. Notably, H-4 visas are given to spouses and dependent children of the H-1B visa holders.

The US Embassy in India asked the applicants to arrive at the embassy on the scheduled date. "If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date," the US Embassy in India said.

"Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate."

Notably, the interviews which were scheduled in December have now been postponed to March next year, reported Bloomberg. However, the exact number of interviews which were rescheduled is not known.

Earlier this month, the US government expanded screening and vetting measures for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents, directing them to keep the privacy settings on all their social media profiles set to "public".

In a new order issued on December 3, the State Department said beginning December 15, a review of the online presence for all H-1B applicants and their dependents will be conducted.

Students and exchange visitors were already subject to such scrutiny, which has now been extended to include those applying for H-1B and H-4 visas.

"To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public'," the State Department had said.

The new guidance follows the shooting of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and US Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, 24, by an Afghan immigrant. Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries.

