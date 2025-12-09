New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'

Zohran Mamdan with wife | X

New York: New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced that he and his wife are ready to move to the mayor's residence in Manhattan after he assumes office in January. Mamdani said the decision was made considering the family's safety and in order to fully focus on the "affordability agenda" for New Yorkers.

Taking to Instagram, Mamdani wrote, "Went to the NY Botanical Garden’s train show last week, and saw our new home! My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," the post read.

"We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbours in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment," Mamdani added.

He further said, "This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for. My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home. I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do," he said, concluding the post.

Mamdani's campaign was about affordability and housing stability. He won the mayoral election last month by a wide margin and will be the youngest New York mayor in over 100 years.

About Gracie Mansion

Gracie Mansion boasts views of the East River from its veranda. The residence features an entertaining room with a grand fireplace, as well as a sitting and dining room adorned with wallpaper depicting Parisian gardens, where mayors can enjoy meals prepared by a full-time Gracie chef.