 New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNew York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announced he and his wife will move to Gracie Mansion in Manhattan after he takes office in January. Citing family safety and a focus on the “affordability agenda,” Mamdani shared on Instagram that they will miss their Astoria home, its community and simple everyday moments like cooking, elevator rides, and hearing music and laughter through the walls.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Zohran Mamdan with wife | X

New York: New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced that he and his wife are ready to move to the mayor's residence in Manhattan after he assumes office in January. Mamdani said the decision was made considering the family's safety and in order to fully focus on the "affordability agenda" for New Yorkers.

Taking to Instagram, Mamdani wrote, "Went to the NY Botanical Garden’s train show last week, and saw our new home! My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January," the post read.

"We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbours in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment," Mamdani added.

He further said, "This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for. My priority, always, is serving the people who call this city home. I will be a mayor for the line cooks on Steinway, for the children swinging at Dutch Kills Playground, for the bus riders waiting for the Q101. While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do," he said, concluding the post.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Read Also
Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White...
article-image

Mamdani's campaign was about affordability and housing stability. He won the mayoral election last month by a wide margin and will be the youngest New York mayor in over 100 years.

About Gracie Mansion

Gracie Mansion boasts views of the East River from its veranda. The residence features an entertaining room with a grand fireplace, as well as a sitting and dining room adorned with wallpaper depicting Parisian gardens, where mayors can enjoy meals prepared by a full-time Gracie chef.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To Move In $100 Million Gracie Mansion'For Family's Safety'

Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s Sisters Protest Outside Adiala Jail Over His Health & Safety - VIDEO

Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s Sisters Protest Outside Adiala Jail Over His Health & Safety - VIDEO

Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22...

Jakarta Fire Video: Massive Inferno In 7-Storey Building In Indonesia’s Capital Kills At Least 22...

Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens...

Major Embarrassment For Mohsin Naqvi! Pakistan Minister's Car Searched By Police In London; Netizens...

US Revokes 85,000 Visas In 2025 Amid Heightened Public Safety Measures

US Revokes 85,000 Visas In 2025 Amid Heightened Public Safety Measures