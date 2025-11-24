 Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldZohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video

Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video

In an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Saturday, NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani reiterated that he still regards US President Donald Trump as a 'fascist' and a 'despot,' labels he applied repeatedly during the campaign. He emphasized that his willingness to speak with Trump did not signal any retreat from those convictions.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
article-image
NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani In White House with US President Donald Trump |

Washington DC (US): New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met face-to-face with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, marking their first in-person conversation after a fiercely combative election season. Despite the cordial tone both men projected afterward, Mamdani made clear the following day that the meeting had not altered his longstanding criticisms of the president.

In an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Saturday, Mamdani reiterated that he still regards Trump as a 'fascist' and a 'despot,' labels he applied repeatedly during the campaign. He emphasized that his willingness to speak with Trump did not signal any retreat from those convictions.

What mattered, he said, was the ability to sit down with political opponents and prioritise results for New Yorkers, not the optics of reconciliation. “Everything I’ve said before, I still believe,” he said, adding that he entered the Oval Office with the intention of advocating for his city, not softening his rhetoric.

Read Also
'That's Okay, I Don't Mind': Donald Trump Jokes About Being Called 'Fascist' By NYC Mayor-elect...
article-image

During Friday’s meeting, however, the atmosphere was unexpectedly light. Trump, who had spent months attacking Mamdani online, even teased him about the fascist characterisation, encouraging him to “just say it.” Mamdani responded indirectly, prompting Trump to joke that a simple “yes” would suffice. The president ended the moment with a smile and a pat on Mamdani’s arm.

FPJ Shorts
Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump
Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump
Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Mohanlalganj
Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Mohanlalganj
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Event Highlights Rising Community Participation
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Event Highlights Rising Community Participation
Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Held With 100g Mephedrone
Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Held With 100g Mephedrone

Later, the mayor-elect said the conversation focused heavily on affordability concerns, an issue he said dominated his interactions with voters across the city, including Trump supporters in the Bronx and Queens. He reminded the president of his own campaign pledge to reduce costs immediately upon starting a second term and expressed hope for cooperation on policies addressing New Yorkers’ economic anxieties.

The two also discussed Trump’s earlier threats to send the National Guard to New York City. Mamdani declined to disclose whether Trump agreed to stand down from that possibility but said he conveyed clearly that the NYPD is capable of maintaining order without federal intervention. After the meeting, Trump told reporters that he would deploy troops only 'if they need it,' while describing the discussion as constructive.

Their civil exchange contrasted sharply with the bitterness of the campaign’s final weeks, when Trump repeatedly labelled Mamdani a communist lunatic and warned that a Mamdani victory would jeopardise federal funding for the city. Trump even endorsed Mamdani’s general-election opponent, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who mounted an independent bid after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump

Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump

US F-16 Demo Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post...

US F-16 Demo Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post...

Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Honours Fallen IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal At Dubai Airshow 2025...

Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Honours Fallen IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal At Dubai Airshow 2025...

'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict...

'Holds Talks With Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha, Reaffirms India's Support For Early End To Conflict...

'G20 Delivers Strong Message On Disaster Resilience, Debt, Critical Minerals And Energy Transition,'...

'G20 Delivers Strong Message On Disaster Resilience, Debt, Critical Minerals And Energy Transition,'...