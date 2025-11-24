Zohran Mamdani Still Calls US President Donald Trump A 'Fascist' & 'Despot' Despite Polite White House Sit-Down | Video

NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani In White House with US President Donald Trump |

Washington DC (US): New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met face-to-face with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, marking their first in-person conversation after a fiercely combative election season. Despite the cordial tone both men projected afterward, Mamdani made clear the following day that the meeting had not altered his longstanding criticisms of the president.

🗽NYC’s incoming mayor calls Trump a “fascist” yet insists he’ll still work with him “for the people.” Classic U.S. politics—loud labels by day, quiet cooperation by night. Hypocrisy or strategy? What do you think? 👀pic.twitter.com/7r2LSpqYZl — Autumn🍨 (@Autumn_oor) November 24, 2025

In an interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Saturday, Mamdani reiterated that he still regards Trump as a 'fascist' and a 'despot,' labels he applied repeatedly during the campaign. He emphasized that his willingness to speak with Trump did not signal any retreat from those convictions.

What mattered, he said, was the ability to sit down with political opponents and prioritise results for New Yorkers, not the optics of reconciliation. “Everything I’ve said before, I still believe,” he said, adding that he entered the Oval Office with the intention of advocating for his city, not softening his rhetoric.

During Friday’s meeting, however, the atmosphere was unexpectedly light. Trump, who had spent months attacking Mamdani online, even teased him about the fascist characterisation, encouraging him to “just say it.” Mamdani responded indirectly, prompting Trump to joke that a simple “yes” would suffice. The president ended the moment with a smile and a pat on Mamdani’s arm.

Later, the mayor-elect said the conversation focused heavily on affordability concerns, an issue he said dominated his interactions with voters across the city, including Trump supporters in the Bronx and Queens. He reminded the president of his own campaign pledge to reduce costs immediately upon starting a second term and expressed hope for cooperation on policies addressing New Yorkers’ economic anxieties.

"That's okay. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5NpLP6v3gZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025

The two also discussed Trump’s earlier threats to send the National Guard to New York City. Mamdani declined to disclose whether Trump agreed to stand down from that possibility but said he conveyed clearly that the NYPD is capable of maintaining order without federal intervention. After the meeting, Trump told reporters that he would deploy troops only 'if they need it,' while describing the discussion as constructive.

Their civil exchange contrasted sharply with the bitterness of the campaign’s final weeks, when Trump repeatedly labelled Mamdani a communist lunatic and warned that a Mamdani victory would jeopardise federal funding for the city. Trump even endorsed Mamdani’s general-election opponent, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who mounted an independent bid after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.