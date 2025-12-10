 US: Kentucky State University Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, Another Critically Injured; Suspect In Custody
US: Kentucky State University Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, Another Critically Injured; Suspect In Custody

A shooting at a Kentucky State University dorm killed one student and critically injured another; the suspect, not a student, is in custody. Police say it was an isolated incident. Classes are cancelled for the week as the university offers support to families. It was the second shooting near the same dorm in four months.

Updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
US: Kentucky State University Shooting Leaves 1 Student Dead, Another Critically Injured; Suspect In Custody

Frankfort: At least one student was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at a residence hall at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect who is not a student at the school was in custody, officials said.

The suspect in the shooting that happened around 3 pm is not a Kentucky State student, Scott Tracy, assistant chief of police for Frankfort, said during a news conference Tuesday evening. Tracy said police swiftly responded to the shooting.

"Frankfort police believe this to be an isolated incident and there are no active safety concerns on campus at this time," he said.

Video from WLKY-TV in Louisville showed multiple police vehicles outside a cluster of dormitories and crime scene tape in a courtyard at the school in Frankfort, the state's capital city.

One student who was shot at the residence hall, Whitney M Young Jr Hall, is in critical condition but is stable, according to the university. The school is not immediately releasing the names of the students.

"We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them," the school said in a statement, adding that counselling and support services are available.

Gov Andy Beshear said in a video message posted on X that the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident" and that "there is no ongoing threat." "Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let's please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students. Let's also pray for a world where these things don't happen," he said.

Classes, final exams and campus activities at the university have been cancelled for the rest of the week, according to the school. The fall term was scheduled to end Friday, according to the school website.

"Students may return home if they choose," the school said in a statement. "Additional guidance will be communicated as soon as possible." University President Koffi C Akakpo called it a "senseless tragedy." "We're mourning the loss of one of our students," he said during the news conference Tuesday evening. "As a parent I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents." The shooting was the second in four months in the same area of the university.

Someone fired multiple shots from a vehicle near the same residence hall on August 17, striking two people that the university said were not students. Frankfort police said one victim was treated for minor injuries and a second sustained serious injuries. The dorm and at least one vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorised the school's creation in 1886.

The school sits about 3.2 kilometres east of the Capitol building.

