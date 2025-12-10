RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today For 2585 Posts At rrbapply.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

Official Website

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 registration window will end today, 10 December, 2025, according to the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can apply directly through the RRB Apply website at rrbapply.gov.in for a variety of positions, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

The organisation will fill 2585 positions during this recruitment campaign, up from 2569 previously. There are now more openings in the Jammu-Srinagar and Chennai regions. RRB Chennai will fill 169 positions, while RRB Jammu-Srinagar will fill 95.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Registration closes: Dec 10, 2025

Modification window opens: Dec 13, 2025

Modification window closes: Dec 22, 2025

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category: ₹500

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, and EBC candidates: ₹250

Payment Mode: Online only

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply for the positions:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the registration link for RRB JE Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their registration information on a new page.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to access the account.

Step 5: After that, edit the program.

Step 6: To download the page, click submit.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the regional RRBs' official website for further information.