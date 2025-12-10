 Delhi's Lovely Public School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat Call; Search Underway
Delhi's Lovely Public School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat Call; Search Underway

A bomb threat call to Lovely Public School in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday morning triggered a major emergency response. Police, fire services, bomb squads and dog squads rushed to the site, and the school was evacuated as a precaution. Authorities said no suspicious item has been found so far, and further details are awaited.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Delhi's Lovely Public School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat Call; Search Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A bomb threat call received at a private school in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday morning triggered a swift emergency response and evacuation, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The threat call was received around 10.40 am, claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Lovely Public School. The information was immediately relayed to the local police, fire department and other emergency agencies.

Multiple fire tenders, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams were rushed to the spot. Students, teachers and staff members were evacuated as a precaution while the premises were cordoned off, officials said.

"As of now, there are no reports of anything suspicious found," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

