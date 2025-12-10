 MP News: Unable To Conceive, Neighbour Abducts 1.5-Year-Old Boy In Gwalior
MP News: Unable To Conceive, Neighbour Abducts 1.5-Year-Old Boy In Gwalior

According to SSP Dharmveer Singh, a woman from the neighborhood had taken the child and has been detained. During questioning, she said she did not have a child of her own, which led her to commit the act. However, police are also checking if the case has any links to human trafficking. Her intentions and background are still under investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
MP News: Woman Abducts 1.5-Year-Old Boy In Gwalior; Deatained | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, unable to conceive, allegedly abducted a 1.5-year-old boy from her neighbour, as reported by police on Wednesday. 

According to information, the child, Rohit alias Rahul, went missing 3 days ago from Transport Nagar in Bahodapur. On Monday evening, Mangal Adivasi, a resident of Sector F Block, lodged a missing report. 

He stated that his 1.5-year-old son had been missing since Saturday around 11 am. The family had searched extensively but found no clue. They also informed police that the child's mother is mentally unwell, which delayed them from realizing the child was missing.

Child found within 24 hours

Police filed an FIR and formed a special team On the basis of the family's complaint.

During the search, police received information that a woman was seen near Nag Devta Temple with a child who resembled the missing boy. The team reached the spot immediately. The child found with her was confirmed to be Rohit alias Rahul.

Accused woman from neighbour 

The woman was identified as Deepika alias Sunaina Pathak, wife of Manoj Pathak and a resident of Laxmipuram in Bahodapur. She admitted to taking the child. Police are now taking necessary action against her.

The incident had put pressure on the police because another child, Ritesh, who went missing from Mohanpur in Murar, is still untraceable. 

TI Alok Singh Parihar said that the missing one-and-a-half-year-old boy has been recovered and the woman who took him, due to not having a child of her own, has been detained for questioning.

