MP News: Man Dies At Chhatarpur Bus Stand, Body Lies Unattended For 2 Hours; Locals Buy White Sheet, Taxi Driver Takes Body To Hospital For Free | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Saturday, where an unidentified man died on the road and his body lay unattended for nearly two hours.

Later, showing humanity, local shopkeepers collected money and bought a white sheet to cover the body. After hours, a taxi driver came forward and took the body to the district hospital free of cost.

Photo

Police did not arrive despite repeated calls

According to information, the incident took place at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Inter-State Bus Stand in Chhatarpur and no ambulance or municipal vehicle reached the spot for the entire 2 hours.

It is said that repeated calls to the police and health department were made and still, no immediate help arrived.

Till then, passengers continued to move around the busy bus stand as the body remained exposed. Stray dogs were seen sniffing around the body, creating an alarming situation.

This is when local shopkeepers decided to buy a white sheet to cover the body.

Witnesses said the deceased was around 45 - 50 years old and had been living around the bus stand for a long time, surviving on begging and sleeping nearby. As he lacked warm clothes, people believe he may have died due to cold.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was sitting in the sun when his health suddenly worsened and he collapsed.

Police reached the spot and contacted municipal officials for a hearse, but no vehicle was arranged even after hours of waiting.

Finally, a taxi driver came forward and took the body to the district hospital free of cost. Doctors declared the man dead and shifted the body to the mortuary.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and are trying to identify the deceased.

The incident has raised serious questions about the functioning of the municipal body, health department and emergency services.