MP: 20-Year-Old Dies After Drowning In Pond During Picnic; Friends' Attempts To Save Fail In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old student died after he drowned while bathing in a pond during a picnic in Gwalior on Friday.

The boy named Rahul Yadav from Jora, Morena, drowned while bathing in a pond near Nalkeshwar Mahadev Temple at Tighra Dam, Gwalior.

According to information, Rahul, who was studying in Gwalior and living on rent, had gone on a picnic with his friends to the area. While enjoying the outing, Rahul decided to swim in the pond. Despite his friends' attempts to rescue him, he was unable to be saved.

Rahul's friends noticed him struggling in the deep water and tried to help, but the water was too deep for them to reach him. They called for help immediately, and the police arrived at the scene.

A rescue team was summoned to retrieve Rahul's body from the pond. The police have taken the body into custody and informed the family.

According to the police, Rahul's death occurred due to drowning in the deep part of the pond. His friends attempted to save him, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. The police will take further action based on the investigation's findings.