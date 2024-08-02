Cat-Fight In MP: 4 Women Of A Family Fight With Sticks Over Borewell Water; All Severely Injured

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal cast-fight was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, when four women of a family attacked each other with sticks after an argument over the use of water from a government borewell on Friday.

The incident occurred in Virampura village, within the Porsa police station area. The four women from the same family were seriously injured following a violent clash over the use of water from a government borewell in a field.

The disagreement between Parvati, 30, and Mahadevi, 50, along with their family members, escalated when they armed themselves with sticks and attacked each other.

The fight was so intense that all four women lost consciousness at the scene. The nearby residence informed the police about the incident that took place.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived and found two of the women unconscious and lying on the floor.

They were taken to Porsa Hospital for initial treatment and then referred to the district hospital for further care.

The police, led by TI Ramnaresh Yadav, are investigating the incident and taking statements from those involved to determine the next steps.