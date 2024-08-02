Dad Consumes Poison After Neighbours Boycott Him Over Son's Inter-Caste Marriage In Jabalpur, Dies

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man allegedly consumed poison after facing constant insult and boycott by neighbours over his son's inter-caste marriage in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramkumar Lodhi.

According to information, the incident happened at Panagar area of Jabalpur. Ramkumar’s son married a woman from a different caste and began living separately. This led to Ramkumar’s family being targeted by locals, including Shivnath Lodhi, Phool Singh Lodhi, and Govardhan Lodhi. The family was pressured to pay ₹2 lakh to be readmitted into the community and was denied basic amenities such as water and food.

Despite several community meetings, Ramkumar’s family was not accepted back. Ramkumar was continuously harassed over his son’s marriage, which drove him to consume a poisonous substance. Before his death, Ramkumar wrote a suicide note detailing the harassment and the demand for ₹2 lakh from four villagers.

Following this incident, Ramkumar’s family has filed an FIR at Panagar police station based on the suicide note. The police have promised to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action based on their findings.